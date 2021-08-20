Island Health to phase out mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics, replace them with smaller sites

Island Health is changing the way it offers COVID-19 vaccinations in the region.

From Aug. 22 to Sept. 30, Island Health will close most of its mass vaccination clinics and replace them with smaller and fewer local vaccine centres.

"As the number of fully vaccinated people increases, there is less need to maintain high-volume mass immunization clinics," said the health authority in a release Friday.

Island Health notes that anyone looking to receive their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is welcome to walk into any vaccine clinic in the health authority without an appointment.

However, appointments are still available should people want to book their vaccine in advance, says Island Health.

As of Thursday, approximately 81 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the Island Health region, while 74 per cent had received two doses, according to the health authority.

"There is absolutely no doubt that vaccination is protecting people from serious illness," said Island Health Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Richard Stanwick on Friday.

"While we’re seeing excellent progress with vaccination rates, there is still work to be done," he said. "Please, if you haven’t received your first dose, or if you have been delaying your second dose, now is the time to get it done and ensure we go into the fall with the best possible protection against COVID-19."

Island Health adds that its mobile "Vax Van" will continue travelling to rural communities and high traffic events – such as sports games or concerts – to offer vaccine shots.

Hours for the new, smaller vaccination sites will be posted closer to their opening dates. A full list of where and when the new vaccine sites will open can be found below.

Anyone looking to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can do so online here or by calling 1-833-838-2323, while walk-ins are welcome at any Island Health vaccination clinic.