Island Health has added another Victoria-area school to its online list of COVID-19 exposures.

Someone who tested positive for the coronavirus was at View Royal Elementary School in View Royal on Wednesday, Jan. 27, according to the health authority.

Members of the school community were notified of the exposure on Saturday.

Those who are close contacts of the person or people who tested positive are being contacted directly by public health officials and instructed to self-isolate.

People who are not contacted by public health are not considered to have had a high-risk exposure and should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, according to Island Health.

View Royal is the second elementary school in the Greater Victoria School District to be added to the exposure list this week.

École Macaulay Elementary School in Esquimalt was added to the list after exposures that happened on Jan. 20, 21 and 22.

There are currently six schools on the exposures list. Each school on the list stays there until 14 days after the latest potential exposure date.