Island Health warns of potential staffing issues at Saanich Peninsula Hospital ER

Residents should prepare for potential service changes at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital emergency department during overnight hours due to staffing issues, according to Island Health.

The health authority says that if there are "limited physicians available," people with non-urgent medical needs may experience longer wait times between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Alternatively, patients with non-urgent medical needs will be given the option to go home and return to the ER the following morning.

"The physician on call will only support people with serious medical needs," said Island Health in a release Sunday.

That being said, Island Health encourages anyone in need of emergency care to call 911 or visit the nearest emergency department.

If you're unsure if you're experiencing a medical emergency, you can call HealthLink BC at 811 for 24/7 advice from a registered nurse.

"Ensuring the residents of the Saanich Peninsula have access to the health-care services they need is a top priority for Island Health," said the health authority.

"When there are limited physicians available, Island Health works in collaboration with the physicians to adjust available physicians to the daytime hours when the emergency department is busiest."

Island Health says that inpatient care in all other units of the hospital will not be affected by any temporary overnight changes to the ER.