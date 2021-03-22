With vaccinations now here, and with word that anyone that wants one can get their first shot by the end of June, plans are being made by municipalities behind the scenes to reopen many facilities.

Things like sports fields, swimming pools and in Langford, the yet-to-be opened Jordie Lunn Bike Park, are being prepared.

All that municipalities are waiting for is a green light to reopen from the province.

Fred Chester is a musician who lives in an apartment in Esquimalt. Normally, he'd be in Arizona at this time of year playing with his band. Due to the pandemic, he had to stay home this winter.

“This has been a real escape for me,” said Chester as he plays his guitar in Esquimalt’s Saxe Point Park.

He misses playing to crowds with his band mates, so for now – to not annoy his neighbours – he comes down to the park to play his music.

“Maybe when things open up I can find opportunities at farmers markets and that sort of thing, you know, just for fun,” said Chester.

On the field, plans are being made for a return. Scott Wood is the President of the Greater Victoria Mixed Slowpitch Association (GVMSA) and he says the organization is excited to get started once again.

“We’re planning to get back to our regular sport as soon as possible,” said Wood.

The GVMSA's ‘return to sport’ plans have been submitted to municipalities across the region including to Esquimalt, where Bullen Park is located.

“We’re very optimistic that we’re going to be able to go, we just don’t know when,” said Wood. “The biggest key in Victoria right now is fields and we’re waiting for approval for some of these fields that we play on.”

Rick Daykin is the acting director for Esquimalt Parks and Recreation. He says the district is waiting on the B.C. government.

“We’re waiting for the Provincial Health Office to allow us to access the fields more than they currently are,” said Daykin. “Once that occurs, we will certainly take the bookings for games for organized sports.”

Organized sports will also return to municipal gyms and swimming pools.

“Our buildings are spick and span, they’ve all been painted, mechanically maintained, they are in really good shape,” said Daykin. “So the buildings are ready for when the restrictions are lifted.”

In Langford, the finishing touches are being done to the Jordie Lunn Bike Park. That won’t open until the province gives its permission.

Professional athletes are also eager to return to the field.

Pacific FC will be playing a full season this year beginning May 22. As of now, that season will be missing fans in the seats.

But today, there was encouraging news from the province.

"Thankfully, we are ahead of our vaccine schedule and seeing more light at the end of the tunnel," said the B.C. government in a statement to CTV News Monday.

"Conversations have been happening with viaSport and representatives from different sports organizations to help develop guidelines for how we can have a safe sport reopening."

Back at Saxe Point Park, Fred Chester says he will continue to play for anyone who wants to listen until he can reunite with his band down south.

"I really believe that once the population gets their vaccines at volume, I believe that life will really go towards normal life as we’re accustomed to," he said.