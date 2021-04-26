Island RCMP detachments join national missing children organization

Two Vancouver Island RCMP detachments are partnering with the Missing Children Society of Canada to spread awareness and support of missing children's cases.

The Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP detachments are encouraging residents to download MCSC's new missing persons app, which shares the latest information on missing children's cases.

"MCSC now has an option where the public can play an integral and important part in these dynamic and important investigations," said Port Alice RCMP in a release Sunday.

Through the missing persons app, called MCSCU rescu, Canadians can receive the latest information on missing children, and leave tips which will be reviewed by the MCSC and local police.

The missing children's cases can also be narrowed down to investigations by region, such as Western Canada, which includes B.C. and Alberta.

"The more individuals involved can result in more tips for the police and hopefully a quick and safe recovery for the missing child," said Port Alice RCMP.

For further information, or to download the MCSCU rescu app, visit the Missing Children Society of Canada's website here.