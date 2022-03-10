Islanders react to loosening of B.C. COVID-19 restrictions

With B.C.’s top doctor repealing the mask mandate for indoor public spaces on Friday and announcing an April 8 end date for the province’s vaccine passport program, Islanders are reacting with a mixture of emotions.

After a two-year grind of ever-changing dynamics related to COVID-19, many are excited to see a return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Cheyenne Wormell was surprised and pleased to hear the announcement on Thursday.

“It might change how people look at everyone and bring people together maybe,” Wormell said.

Many in the restaurant industry also expressed excitement.

“I think it’ll be a relief for all the staff,” said Colin Perry, owner of Victoria’s Old Spaghetti Factory.

He says the pandemic has been hard on the business. Ever-changing rules have put pressure on restaurants to adapt, and some customers aren’t always happy to see the rules enforced.

“We’ve had multiple phone calls from angry guests that we’re following these made up rules. We get guests from time to time that come in and want to be seated without (vaccine) passports,” said Perry. “We ask them for it and then they get mad and leave.”

Ian Tostenson, the president and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association, agrees the loosened restrictions will change some of the earliest interactions people have when walking into a restaurant for the better.

“I think the relationship with the server is going to be a lot different, as opposed to, ‘Oh, excuse me you’re standing up. Can you sit down?’ or, ‘You’re going to the washroom, put your mask on,’” said Tostenson.

Other people in Greater Victoria aren’t feeling as confident – or at least not in a personal position to make any changes just yet.

“I’m not comfortable going into a crowded grocery store, library or anything like that without wearing a mask,” said Helen Cashin.

Another person, Nick Hadgelias, who was shopping on lower Johnson Street in Victoria says he hopes the province is making the right move.