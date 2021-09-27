Ismaili community celebrates civic day by tidying local park

Members of Edmonton’s Ismaili community celebrated Ismaili Civic Day by cleaning up trash at a local park.

“Around the world we have 20,000 volunteers doing things that are going to enable pride in our citizenship,” said Zahra Somani, the president of the Ismaili Council for Edmonton.

“We’re trying to promote global citizenship and we’re trying to enhance quality of life and give back.”

Around 100 youth volunteers were out tidying up the South Terwillegar Park. The group also planted trees on Friday.

The civic day was first celebrated in Edmonton in 2017, it’s a day dedicated to community service and civic duty.

This year’s event in Edmonton was themed around environmental stewardship and pandemic aid. Throughout the year the group raised money for the food bank, donated blood and partnered with the Kids Help Phone.

“We’re just really happy to be here and really happy for this opportunity to give back,” said Somani.