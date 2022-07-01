Ismaili Muslim Community brings pancakes and patriotism to Alberta Legislature
The Edmonton Ismaili Muslim community was busy at the Alberta Legislature Friday morning meeting and greeting Edmontonians at their Canada Day pancake breakfast.
It’s been two years since the community has been able to put on the annual Canada day event. This year, they partnered with the Edmonton Celebrates Canada Society.
Zahra Somani, Ismaili Council for Edmonton president, said the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the value of community, and volunteers were delighted to be able to come back together and put on the event.
The community has been holding pancake breakfasts for 33 years, and Somaini said the last event, in 2019, fed over 10,000 people.
“We’re smiling, we’re hugging each other,” Somani said. “We’re able to serve the community, and it’s so energizing.”
“We feel so lucky to be Canadian, we feel so lucky to be here.”
