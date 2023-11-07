'Isn't a blip': Sask. NDP says no ambulance was available 1,132 times since February

There were 1,132 times since February where there was not an ambulance available in Saskatchewan, according to data obtained by the provincial NDP through an access to a information request.

“This isn’t a blip or an anomaly, this happens all the time,” NDP MLA and Health Critic Vicki Mowat said during question period on Tuesday.

The documents from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) were logged from Feb. 14 to Oct. 2.

In Northern Saskatchewan, there were 172 instances where no ambulance was available to respond immediately, and in rural communities, there were 579.

In Regina, there were 323 instances. Saskatoon and Prince Albert were not included in SHA’s report, since they are serviced by private ambulances serve them, according to the NDP.

“These are real people, and I know one of these 323 people who didn’t have access to an ambulance when they needed one,” said NDP MLA Jared Clarke during question period.

“She lives in Regina, she’s 92 years old. She laid on her kitchen floor for an hour and 40 minutes after falling and breaking her hip.”

Health Minister Everett Hindley said the province has been making “significant investments” and are working with partners to address the gaps in the health care system.

“Regularly engaging and consulting with community leaders and also with leaders when it comes to paramedics in Saskatchewan, and ground EMS to make sure we have these regular conversations,” he said.

Hindley said the government recognizes the challenges within the health care system, and have invested in more training seats for paramedics, as well as more ambulances across the province.

Mowat referenced two separate letters from Saskatchewan paramedics who wrote to her.

“If you look back over just the month of October, you would see we were short an ambulance or more dozens of times,” she read from the letter. “

The letter also said the SHA hired 24 positions earlier this year, but were merely budgeted, not hired.

“Twelve of those positions are still not filled due to staffing. We have hired almost as many as have quit,” Mowat read.

Mowat read from another letter from a paramedic who was directed by her supervisor to go sit in the hallway and watch patients that couldn’t get a room in the ER on Oct. 2.

“There are currently no ambulances available for the entire city of Regina and the surrounding area,” Mowat read from the letter.

“It’s jarring and incredibly concerning to see data that shows this is a daily occurrence,” Mowat said to reporters following question period.

“It averages out to five times a day in the last eight months.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Hindley said Saskatchewan is growing and there is growing pressures on the health care system.

“[We’re] hoping to do as much as we can to help incentivize that and to get people trained as paramedics and to get them into ambulance services right across this province,” he said.