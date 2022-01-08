Isolating at home? Here’s how to take care of yourself 

So you’ve got COVID symptoms or even a positive test result.

Now what?

Medical experts are encouraging those with mild symptoms to take care of themselves, at home.

“You’re not gonna get a gold star for coming into work. Stay home. The best thing you can do is keep everybody else healthy and it works,” says pharmacist Tim Brady.

“We have cough and cold seasons but I haven’t seen anything like this.”

Omicron symptoms can last anywhere between two and 10 days.

Brady says treat what you have.

“I’d rather have four different little things around and then you can kind of adjust with what you need as compared to an all in one,” he says.

So, create a COVID-19 supply kit.

First, it’s important to note that if you are experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms, you should isolate—that means monitoring your symptoms at home, away from other household members, and avoiding any public settings, according to public health guidelines.

If that is the case and you are in need of supplies, you should have them delivered by an online service, friend, neighbour, or family member.

In the event you do fall ill, Health Canada recommends having the following supplies on hand:

Thermometer

Over-the-counter medication like ibuprofen or acetaminophen to reduce fever

Tissues and disposable paper towels

Fluids to prevent dehydration from gastrointestinal side effects

Hand sanitizer, dish soap and hand soap and other cleaning supplies, such as alcohol wipes for commonly touched surfaces and electronics

If you’re in need of these supplies, have them delivered by an online service, friend or neighbour.

“I do want people to take it seriously. Like, I’ve not seen this many cases throughout the whole pandemic,” says Brady.

Whether you have a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, you should closely monitor your symptoms to ensure you don’t become severely ill while at home.

“If you’re vaccinated, five days isolation, and if you’re not vaccinated 10 days isolation,” says emergency room physician, Dr. David Ng.

“If the infection starts getting into your lungs and you’re having great difficulty breathing or you’re having significant chest pain or you’re getting very sick where you’re getting very confused or lethargic.”

If you have a newborn or infant that looks and feels lethargic, is dehydrated, has sunken eyes and is producing fewer than five wet diapers a day, you should seek immediate medical help.

For children over the age of one, red flags may include being unable to control fever with Tylenol or Advil, not drinking enough fluids, barely eating, vomiting, severe diarrhea, dry tacky mouth and tongue, listlessness or trouble breathing.