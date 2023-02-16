Israeli FM visits Kyiv as pressure mounts over military aid
Israel's foreign minister arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, the first public visit to Ukraine's capital by a senior Israeli official since Russia's invasion last year.
-
Lockdown at North Bay-area high schoolThe North Bay Police Service is currently responding to an incident at West Ferris Secondary School, police said Thursday.
-
Maverick was one of Saskatchewan's most popular baby names last yearThe same year that a Top Gun sequel soared into theatres, the name of the movie's protagonist was one of the most popular in Saskatchewan.
-
Vancouver Downtown Eastside homicide victim identifiedPolice have identified a man who was found dead in a Downtown Eastside SRO a month ago, the victim of an apparent homicide.
-
Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rises for first time this yearThe number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. rose slightly on Thursday, but remains near a 14-month low.
-
Former B.C. Liberal MLA John Rustad joins provincial ConservativesA former British Columbia Liberal cabinet minister sitting as an Independent has now become the legislature's only provincial Conservative member.
-
2022 plane crash site in Qualicum Beach, B.C., required 'extensive' cleanup: reportThe Transportation Safety Board says the site of a small plane crash on Vancouver Island required “extensive environmental rehabilitation” after a private Cessna went down due to engine trouble.
-
Murder of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury sent shockwaves across the cityOn a cold day just more than 25 years ago, a Laurentian University student was killed in a knife attack while working at an adult video store in the south end of Sudbury.
-
Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in OttawaThe February 2023 national rent report from Rentals.ca shows the average rent in Ottawa was $2,034 last month, up 11.5 per cent from January 2022.
-
Power lines down after Haldimand County crash: OPPHaldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers are responding to a single-vehicle collision on Nanticoke Creek Parkway at Willow Glen Drive in Townsend.