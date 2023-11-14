Israeli military forces raid Gaza's largest hospital in operation against Hamas
The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group.
