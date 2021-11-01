'Issue has been resolved': Bell confirms some smartphones changed from daylight saving time a week early

Did your smartphone mess up when you were supposed to wake up today?

Several people took to social media early Monday morning to report that their smartphones changed time overnight, a week before daylight saving time is supposed to change to standard time.

“Thankful for the early wake up today as my phone seems to think #DaylightSavingTime has come early,” wrote twitter user Sam Hachey.

The issue appeared to affect Bell customers and when CTV News reached out for comment a spokeperson for Bell Canada emailed the following statement:

"Some of our mobility clients may have experienced an incorrect change on their phone this morning. Our teams are investigating the situation in order to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Just before 9 a.m. Bell sent an update saying "The issue has been resolved," but that some users may need to reboot their phones or go on airplane mode to trigger the time change.

Initially some theorized the issue was only affecting iPhone users however commentors to CTV London have reported some android devices were having the same issue.

“It’s weird because my wife and I are both on Bell but hers didn’t go back,” wrote twitter user @blackcurtis of London, Ont.

In North America, daylight saving time swtiches to standard time on November 7, but in the UK the change was on October 31.