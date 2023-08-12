Issue with 911 lines in northern B.C. resolved, RCMP says
Mounties serving a huge geographic area in British Columbia say 911 service has been restored Saturday afternoon, after "intermittent issues" earlier in the day.
In a statement Saturday morning, North District RCMP said their "Operations Communications Centre" was working on resolving the issues, the nature of which they did not explain.
"If you experience any issues when calling 911, please call your local detachment immediately as all non-emergency lines are currently working without issue," the district said in its statement, adding, "All calls will be answered."
Shortly before 3 p.m., the district sent a follow-up statement saying lines had been restored "and are working properly."
The B.C. RCMP's North District covers the northern two-thirds of the province's land area, stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Alberta and Yukon borders. It includes more than 40 local detachments and support units in central and northern B.C.
-
Man shot in arm Sunday afternoon in Etobicoke: policeToronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke early Sunday afternoon.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake in central AlbertaOne person is dead after a plane that crashed into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta.
-
Victim identified in suspicious northwestern Ont. death, arrest warrant issuedOn Wednesday Ontario Provincial Police announced they were investigating a suspicious death in in Sabaskong Bay First Nation. Sunday, police identified the victim and issued an arrest warrant in connection with the death.
-
Full O-Train service resumes after four week closure and back to school for some students: Five stories to watch this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Blue Jays third baseman Chapman out against Cubs with finger inflammationToronto third baseman Matt Chapman has been scratched from the Blue Jays' series finale against the Chicago Cubs with right middle-finger inflammation.
-
Calgary pet adoption event aims to find 'furever homes' for animalsA special animal adoption event was held Saturday to help find forever homes for animals in need.
-
More than $80K in damages done during Hearst vandalism spreeOntario Provincial Police say they have made an arrest in connection to the recent spree of vandalism in the Town of Hearst.
-
Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid passes awayWard 1 Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid has died.
-
The Town of Lunenburg elects a new mayorThe Town of Lunenburg has announced Jamie Myra has been declared as the winner of the Lunenburg Special Mayoral Election.