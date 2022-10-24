Issues at Sudbury polling stations resolved

UPDATE:

In a tweet just before 1 p.m., the City of Greater Sudbury announced the issues at polling stations have been resolved.

Thank you for your patience, the slowdown issue has been resolved and we are now experiencing regular processing speeds.

Happy voting! pic.twitter.com/AK0FoIwhe8

Regularly processing speeds have been resolved at the polls.

Still no word on what caused the slowdowns.

ORIGINAL STORY:

In a tweet, the City of Greater Sudbury advised they are aware of issues with third-party paper ballot voting systems.

With the municipal election underway, some slowdowns are being reported at polling stations across the city.

“Things are still up and running but there may be longer wait times as the vendor resolves the issues,” said the city.

We’ve been made aware of some slowdowns with the third-party paper ballot voting system. Things are still up and running but there may be longer wait times as the vendor resolves the issues. pic.twitter.com/njCGmA6kE4

Online voting is not affected by the slowdowns.

Residents can vote online at https://sudbury.secured.vote/.

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Oct. 24.

More information to follow as it becomes available.