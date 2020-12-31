Saskatchewan RCMP have released a list of the top 10 reasons not to call 911.
"We’re just trying to put that list out to make people aware about what 911 is really for and how important it is to try and keep those lines open for the general public, for real emergencies,” spokesperson Cpl. Rob King said.
- A person called 911 to complain they’d received a ticket under the Emergency 911 System Act for calling 911 with non-emergency calls. They then called 911 again to dispute the ticket.
- A dispute at a gas station resulted in a call to 911 dispatchers. A customer was upset with the gas station attendant when they refused to remove the customer's debit card from the debit machine for the customer.
- A call was received from a thirsty traveller who had purchased a cup of coffee and was upset it was cold. “It baffles the mind that someone would think that this is an emergency or that was even a police matter or that you would even need to phone the police for or any other emergency response service,” King said.
- Saskatchewan RCMP 911 dispatchers received a call from an upset individual who could not find their music playlist on their cell phone.
- A hungry caller, who was not from the area, called 911 wanting to know what restaurants were open so they could get a bite to eat.
- A driver called to let police know they did not know where to park as someone was parked in their assigned stall when they got home.
- 911 dispatchers received a call asking for directions to travel from Yorkton to Winnipeg.
- A concerned parent called 911 requesting RCMP officers speak to a popular video streaming service to request they provide better programming for their kids to watch.
- A pet owner was wondering if her cat was in custody with the local RCMP as the cat went out two days prior and had not returned home.
- A 911 caller advised he’d seen the same moose standing in the same spot in a field for two days straight. The caller thought this was a little suspicious and RCMP officers should check it out.