'It belongs in your house': Larger-than-life Connor McDavid bobblehead on the auction block

As the Oilers look ahead to a possible playoff run, fans can't get enough of Connor McDavid.

The team captain scored his 61st goal of the season on Thursday evening, also the 300th of his career.

And now, one fan will have the opportunity to bring home a larger-than-life version of Edmonton's hockey hero.

The Connor McDavid bobblehead that lives at the Rogers Place concourse is being auctioned off for a good cause, with proceeds going to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF).

"They're thinking it needs to be in their Oilers fan cave of course," said Myrna Khan of EOCF. "There are only two in existence. It's autographed by the superstar himself so we're hoping people will bid it up."

For those who want to take measurements for their home, the bobblehead is about 6'7" tall, and comes with a 32-inch base.

"Whoever is the lucky winner, we will package it up and make sure it's sent to you in top shape."

As big as the bobblehead is, the winning bidder will need even bigger pockets.

"We auctioned the first one in 2017, and it went for $35,000."

As of Friday afternoon, the bid was sitting at $3,300 USD.

Bids can be placed online, and the auction will close April 3 at 9 p.m. MT.

"It's for a good cause, it's for Oil Country, it's investing back into the community, it's of our superstar, it's autographed and it belongs in your house."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa.