'It breaks my heart too': Fourth suspect sentenced in death of Saskatoon man Kevin Nataucappo

The fourth co-accused in the death of a 23-year-old Saskatoon man pleaded guilty for his role in the September 2019 home invasion and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Darrell Dustyhorn, 39, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Kevin Nataucappo.

Justice Gerald Allbright handed him a sentence of seven years.

Dustyhorn also pleaded guilty to break and enter and assault with a weapon, landing him a concurrent six-year sentence.

Allbright granted Dustyhorn enhanced credit for time served on remand, reducing Dustyhorn’s sentence from 2,555 days to 1,515 days or 50.5 months.

Allbright said two mitigating factors played a role in his sentencing decision: that Dustyhorn had an acquired brain injury and Gladue factors.

Allbright told the court the four co-accused, their court matters and the tragic death of Nataucappo all stemmed from Mohamad Al-Zawahreh’s anger towards people attending a house party.

Al-Zawahreh was found guilty of manslaughter in a trial held in March.

On Sept. 21, 2019, Al-Zawahreh attended a house party at 95 Howell Avenue. Court heard he was beaten and kicked out of the house. Al-Zawahreh then went to a different home where he recruited four men: Dustyhorn, Destin Mosquito, Devin Wesequate and Kevin Nataucappo.

The group then went back to Howell Avenue, Mosquito armed with a gun and Dustyhorn armed with a can of bear spray.

During an altercation inside the home the gun was fired and Nataucappo was struck. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

After sentencing, from the prisoner’s box Dustyhorn told Nataucappo’s family in attendance how sorry he was about what happened.

“I’m sorry, Kevin was my friend and was a good guy,” Dustyhorn said. “I know how it is, I lost a brother not long ago and I’m really sorry … It breaks my heart too.”

Crown prosecutor Melodi Kujawa said she believes the apology was sincere because he made it after it could have affected his sentence.

“I thought what was very interesting today was after Darrell Dustyhorn was sentenced, that's when he chose to apologize so I found that very moving and very meaningful,” Kujawa said.