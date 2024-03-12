'It brings in $2.5B per year': Day of Action hopes to prevent LCBO privatization

About two dozen Ontario public service workers, and union supporters rallied Tuesday morning in front of the Ministry of Labour office in downtown London, Ont.

“It's all about keeping Doug Ford from selling off the LCBO and keeping good jobs as public jobs,” said Greg Wilson, president of OPSEU local 164 which represents LCBO warehouse workers.

The rally is one of 11 across the province in what unions are calling a “day of action.”

In December 2023, Premier Ford announced that his government will open the floodgate for big box grocers and gas stations to sell beer, wine, cider and "ready-to-drink" cocktails.

Beginning no later than January 2026, individuals will be able to purchase beer, wine, cider, coolers, seltzers and “other low-alcohol ready-to-drink beverages” at participating retailers.

Officials said this includes all convenience stores, including those located at gas stations.

Seven-thousand signatures have been collected by LCBO employees in the lead up to the new round of bargaining, demanding a stop to the privatization of the LCBO by the provincial government.

“People do not want to see LCBO being privatized, it brings in $2.5 billion per year,” said Terence Kernaghan, London-North Centre MPP who attended the rally. “It's a huge money maker. Yet we see this provincial government is so concerned about selling off our public assets to wealthy insiders.”

Provincial officials have noted they expect some LCBO stores will lose sales to private retailers, however they will also remain the exclusive wholesale provider for all bars and restaurants selling alcohol — and add they have no plans to sell the LCBO.

“We're in front of the Ministry of Labour here because it's one of the public services that is funded by things like the LCBO,” said Wilson. “LCBO takes care of our health care, our education, and our infrastructure. And we're here to save that as well as the LCBO.”

The OPSEU/SEPFO bargaining team for LCBO members was in mediation/arbitration the past few days to negotiate compensation from the defeat of Bill 124.

CTV News was told in a statement from Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy's office, "We will not be privatizing the LCBO. The LCBO will continue to be a publicly owned retailer providing choice and convenience for consumers, as well as operating as the exclusive wholesaler for all retail, bars and restaurants selling alcohol and spirits."

A new round of bargaining begins Wednesday.