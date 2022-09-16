'It brings me to tears': Morden man celebrates lifetime connection to Queen

A lifetime of service to Queen Elizabeth will come full circle for a London-born Manitoban on Monday.

Morden, Man. resident Maurice Butler grew up a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace in the southwest London borough of Fulham.

Butler said his father instilled the significance of the Royal Family in him at a young age.

“We used to be taken up every Sunday morning to Buckingham Palace to see the changing of the guard,” the 83-year-old Butler told CTV News. “That went on with conversations as to who lived in that big house.”

In 1953, he was among the students from his school selected to attend Queen Elizabeth’s coronation. A 14-year-old Butler watched the remarkable event unfold from Westminster Bridge.

“The excitement, the atmosphere was electric, everybody was so hyped about it,” he recounted. “It didn’t matter what you couldn’t see. You were enveloped in the atmosphere of it all.”

Butler said these events helped shape a lifelong respect and appreciation of the Monarchy --- inspiring decades of service. Butler was Morden’s police chief and later a city councillor. He received both the Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medals for his contributions to the community.

He also shared his admiration for the Queen with his wife Linda, who passed away in 2018.

“The Royal Family meant everything to that lady.”

Linda followed Queen Elizabeth’s reign closely, and ensured the Butler family was present during royal visits to Winnipeg.

In 1984, Butler’s children, Claire and Jason, had a chance opportunity to hand Queen Elizabeth flowers.

“Claire gave them to her and curtsied,” Butler said. “And apparently the Queen said to her, ‘you’re a very nice young lady. Thank you.”

Butler’s connection to Queen Elizabeth remained strong through her 70-year reign, and her death on September 8 hit him hard.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks because that’s how my wife went – she went suddenly, unexpectedly – just like the Queen.”

His last act of service to Queen Elizabeth comes Monday at a memorial service in Morden.

“I’ve come a full circle. It’s unbelievable,” Butler said. “I’ve been honoured and privileged and elected to lay the wreath on [Morden’s] cenotaph. It brings me to tears.”

It’s an honour Butler says will bring a sense of closure.

“I think to myself, it won’t be long now, Linda, before she’s there with you. You know, my wife will be one of the happiest people that day.”

The memorial service takes place Monday at 10:45 a.m. in Morden’s Confederation Park.