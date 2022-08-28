'It can happen to you': raising awareness of overdose deaths in Manitoba.

A Winnipeg mother is speaking out about drug overdose deaths in Manitoba, using her fence as a shrine for those who have died.

Janis Gillam lost both her daughter and stepson to fentanyl poisoning just months apart in 2020. Since then, she has decorated her fence in St. James every year with butterflies, photos, and purple ribbons to honour their memory.

"They were wonderful kids. They were kind, gentle, great parents, always giving," said Gillam, "and actually since their death, we have heard so many stories of the kindness and the goodness – good stuff they did."

Wednesday, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness day.

Gillam says drug overdose is a huge problem in Manitoba.

"When I'm talking to people at the fence … they are shocked that the stats aren’t improving, that nothing is being done."

Gillam is with a group called Moms Stop the Harm (MSTH), which works to raise awareness and support families who have lost loved ones to overdose.

"We need to remove the stigma," she said. "We need to show that it is ordinary people who are left to grieve … it's an epidemic."

MSTH is planning several events across Canada on Wednesday. In Winnipeg, Gillam says the Manitoba Harm Reduction Network will be running a harm reduction fair at the Legislature at 11:00 a.m., and a vigil is being held at 5:30 p.m. at the Gone Too Soon Garden in Stephen Juba Park.

Gillam says things need to change in Manitoba in order to reduce overdose deaths, including providing a safe supply, and creating safe consumption sites.

She says it's a problem all Manitobans must be aware of. "It can happen to you, it can happen to everyone. It happened to our family twice," said Gillam.