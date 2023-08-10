'It can’t continue to happen': Tina Fontaine remembered on anniversary of her death

Family, friends and the community are honouring the memory of Tina Fontaine Thursday, marking nine years since the 15-year-old died.

It’s believed Fontaine died on or around Aug. 10, 2014, and a week later, her body – wrapped in a duvet cover and weighed down rocks – was recovered from the Red River at the Alexander Docks.

“I remember seeing my sister’s face all over the news. I was too young to know she was missing,” said Elroy Fontaine, Tina’s brother.

Elroy remembers his sister as a kind person who was fun to be around.

“We used to bead together,” he said, noting they would sit, have snacks and just hang out.

“Every system had failed her and they have failed many, many other people in care.”

Since her death, Elroy has become an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. He feels it is important to share his loss with others.

“To try and use it in a good way to speak up about it and spread awareness.”

He isn’t alone in this effort either.

“It lightens my heart to think that there are still people out there advocating and doing this work, but it’s sad to see that it’s continuing, especially after the 231 calls for justice,” said Tammy Wolfe, the co-chair of the Manitoba Coalition for MMIWG2S.

Tina Fontaine’s death sparked renewed demands for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The final report came out four years ago, though advocates say not enough concrete action has taken place.

“Where are we at? You know, it’s 2023 and the calls for justice came out in 2019,” said Wolfe.

Tina Fontaine’s death has also led to the creation of organizations like Drag the Red, a search group that combs Winnipeg’s waterways for missing people.

“It’s giving families hope. It’s bringing communities together and it’s about making sure that families know that someone is doing something,” said Bernadette Smith, the founder of Drag the Red.

Smith – who is also the Point Douglas MLA – said the fight is far from over.

“When someone goes missing, we have to come together. We can’t turn a blind eye to this. It can’t continue to happen.”

As a way to honour his sister, Elroy held a gathering Thursday evening at Oodena Circle at The Forks and then will walk down to Alexander Docks.

He hopes this becomes an annual event to keep his sister’s memory alive.

“Take your time and grieve and make sure your loved one isn’t going to be forgotten,” said Elroy.