'It changed their day': Winnipeg bus driver spreading smiles on the road

If you’re a regular rider of Winnipeg Transit, you may have already met Joseph Fullmer.

Fullmer is gathering praise from passengers for spreading joy on the job, bringing smiles to people’s faces one passenger at a time.

“I never thought, to be honest, that transit would hire a person like me,” he said. “Who loves to be colourful, loves to be outward and engaging, and they said welcome.”

Fullmer began driving for Winnipeg Transit two years ago, saying he needed a change in life, and he was drawn to serving the public.

On his bus rides, Fullmer is known for greeting passengers when they get on the bus, asking how their day is going, and chatting out loud while on his route.

“Smiling, acknowledging, making eye contact engages the passenger,” he said.

He added, “I’ve had passengers tell me, just after that interaction, that it changed their day, and they’re going to take that home with them.”

Fullmer said as a driver, the care and respect he has for passengers is high, and grows with every trip.

“I’m always there for you,” he said. “I see you ahead in my headlights, and I’ll always stop by your side.”