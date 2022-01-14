'It could be contaminated which is not good': Rapid antigen tests can go in the trash
With more people testing for COVID-19 from home, Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority says residents should toss antigen tests in the trash, and not the recycle bin.
“It could be contaminated which is not good and it could come in contact with a collector,” says Cathy Copot-Nepszy, manager of Waste Division.
“We do see very few rejections at the curb side since the start of COVID around PPE that’s been brought in there it’s been very minimal.”
According to Copot-Nepszy, a lot of the plastics in the rapid antigen kits are not recyclable, but you can throw in the boxes and paper instructions in your blue bin.
Anything else should be double bagged and put into the garbage.
The reminder from EWSWA comes as the province is set to send thousands of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to students, who head back to the classroom next week.
“We do use an app that’s called recycle coach. If you input different materials that you’re uncertain as to where they go it will tell you and guide you as to where they go.”
A link to Recycle Coach can be found here.
