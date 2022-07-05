This could be Innisfil's Biggest Garage Sale ever
For the second year in a row, their old is your new.
Ashley Newman and friend Jacquie Raaphorst are running their second annual garage sale, named Innisfil's Biggest Garage Sale, on July 9 and 10.
"Last year, we had 200 homes participate," said Newman.
This year, they've borrowed the use of Kim Yeaman's lawn on St. Paul's Road for mom-and-pop stores and small businesses to join the event.
The 2021 event raised about $4,000, and proceeds were donated to Procyon Wildlife and Rehabilitation and Education Centre.
Related
Innisfil garage sale raises money for animal rescue group
"This year, we're collecting a minimum of $5 from each vendor for the future home of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's Innisfil hospital," she said.
Their Facebook page has 1,900 members advising shoppers to grab a map for the event to find all the best deals. Newman said the map would be completed by the weekend as the final homeowners sign up for the sale.
