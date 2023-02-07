'It could be the end': Print editions reduced once again in New Brunswick

The number of print editions for New Brunswick's three daily newspapers is shrinking again.

Postmedia, the company that purchased Brunswick News in March 2022, announced Tuesday the print editions of the Telegraph-Journal, Moncton's Times and Transcript and Fredericton's The Daily Gleaner will only be published on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays starting March 7.

The Monday print edition was eliminated for the three dailies earlier this year.

On the Telegraph-Journal's website, Postmedia said the changes were not an easy decision to make, but a necessary one due to economic factors and the news consumption patterns of its readers.

"We'd like to thank our readers and advertisers of our daily papers for supporting us and we look forward to continuing to serve our communities," stated the company.

Jamie Gillies is the coordinator of the Communications and Public Policy Program in the Department of Journalism and Communications at St. Thomas University in Fredericton.

He said the move is indicative of a lot of local newspapers around the country and the world.

"I'm not surprised that this has happened, but I think it spells trouble for the future of print journalism in New Brunswick," said Gillies.

"I think what's the most unfortunate thing is that there are a lot of great journalists who have been working, sometimes their entire professional careers, at these papers and how many are going to be left when these papers move to this three-day-a-week thing."

Gillies added that we're living in an era where people get news instantaneously.

"Reading about yesterday's weather report and news that happened the day before is a little bit outmoded, but there is still a useful purpose for local newspapers and local reporting," said Gillies.

At the Moncton Press Club, reaction to the move was not welcomed, but in some cases expected.

"I think maybe New Brunswick has to look at a regional approach such as the Chronicle Herald, which is really Nova Scotia's paper," said Bruce Lawson. "You know, bring it all into one paper."

Lawson was asked if he thought the news was the beginning of the end for print editions in the province.

"I think about a year ago, maybe six months ago, the Transcript announced it would stop publishing on Mondays. Now we're looking at two more days of reduction," said Lawson. "There's obviously a trend there and yeah, it could be the end, very much so."

Postmedia said daily content will still be available on the Telegraph-Journal website.