It could feel like 40C in parts of Simcoe County this weekend: Environment Canada

It's going to be a sizzler all weekend in Simcoe County, according to Environment Canada.

The 'two-day heat event' is expected to last well into Sunday, with a heat warning issued for much of southern Ontario, including Simcoe and Dufferin Counties, down towards Toronto.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s, with humidex values making it feel in the low 40s.

With the hot weather, the weather agency urges people to drink lots of water, stay in a cool place, and check on those who would be vulnerable to the conditions.

Additionally, pets and people should never be left in parked cars.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions," Environment Canada warned.

Cooler temperatures are expected to sweep through our area on Monday, with showers and a high of 25C.