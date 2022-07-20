'It could have ended in disaster': Winnipeg woman told by 911 dispatcher to confront intruder in her home

A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about calling 911 with the hopes a similar incident doesn't happen to other people.

Angela Chalmers said a month ago on June 18, she was awakened by her dog Loki barking and growling from the top of the stairs around 6 a.m.

She said he wouldn't stop, so she got out of bed to check what was going on.

"I got halfway down the stairs and I could see that there was a man, a stranger, lying on my couch," said Chalmers.

She said she immediately grabbed her dog, woke up her roommate, and quickly barricaded themselves in a closet and called 911.

Chalmers said calling the police made the situation even scarier.

"The dispatcher was kind and polite on the phone. But we were told that the police were busy that night and so it was going to take a while," she said. "As time went on and police did not respond, the dispatcher told us that because the police were busy, perhaps we could take it into our own hands, and would we be comfortable going downstairs to wake the person up ourselves?"

Chalmers said she thought that suggestion was "insane" and declined and continued to wait for police.

"Little after 20 minutes, the police finally arrived and it took four police officers to get this person out of my house," she said, noting if she followed the dispatcher's instructions, the situation could have been a lot worse.

"It could have ended in disaster."

This incident also brought back memories of when Chalmers lived in Vancouver 12 years ago and two people broke into her home.

"It was a case of mistaken identity. They were trying to find the person that had lived in the apartment prior to me. And when they realized that they had the wrong person, they tied me up and had a conversation right in front of me about what they were going to do and they decided because I'd seen their faces they were going to kill me."

She said she was left for dead and only survived because her neighbour heard what happened and called 911. Paramedics were able to revive her, but she continues to deal with a disability from that event to this day.

Having already been through a situation like this, it really caused Chalmers to question why this was the advice she was given by the 911 dispatcher.

"I'm curious if they would give that sort of advice to a friend, or a mother, or a child. They have to remember that the person that's calling is calling because they need help," she said. "Inappropriate, dangerous advice that could escalate a situation is not helpful."

Winnipeg police said in a statement to CTV News that the incident was reviewed and said the person who took the call was provided feedback on how to handle the call, adding they "deviated from standard practice" for parts of the call.

"The Unit Manager of the Communications Centre will be reaching out to the victim of this incident to discuss the matter," police said.

Police added response times can vary depending on the urgency of the incident and when during the day it is happening and said for this incident, police were dispatched in a timely manner.

Chalmers said when police did finally arrive they were extremely helpful and apologetic, especially after learning about the previous invasion she went through in Vancouver.

"I do feel like they went out of the way to make sure that I was okay and I do appreciate the way they treated me," she said.

She learned afterward that she and her roommate forgot to lock the door to their Early Grey home and that is how the man got inside.

She said something like this could happen to anyone even those who live in a safe community, as she thinks she does.

Chalmers said they didn't press charges as there was no damage to the home and nothing was stolen, adding she thinks the man needs help more than anything else and charges would not make his situation any better.

She hopes by sharing her story that changes will be made so people in the future don't have to deal with a similar situation if they ever have to call 911.