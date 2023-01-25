'It could really have a huge impact': 3 CIP applications going before Windsor council

A handful of community improvement plan grant applications are set to come before council next Monday.

Whether it’s a simple facelift, a massive residential project or a big job creator, the city’s Community Improvement Plan (CIP) aims to give people willing to invest their own money a leg up.

“It’s small support that if realized to full potential, could really have a huge impact,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens during a media event Wednesday morning.

On Jan. 30, Windsor City Council will look to approve three different CIP applications.

The first is at Heimat Banquet Centre on Drouillard Road where the business owners hope to receive $32,000 to match their $113,000 investment to offset costs for facade improvements. The restaurant has already taken down the unsightly window bars, put up a new sign and repaired the brick work on the building’s exterior.

“It wouldn’t have happened without this grant actually gave us more tools to go above and beyond had in store for us,” said Heimat co-owner, Ryan Stiller.

Another application going before council is the proposed ‘Green Towers’ on Goyeau Street, a $100 million investment that could add 546 units of housing stock to the core.

“We have that goal of building 13,000 homes over 10 years. We can't build it. We don't build housing as a municipality,” said Dilkens. “We have to support the private sector, and its initiatives like the CIP and these proposed developments that actually are going to help us realize that goal”

If all goes to plan, the dual towers project could break ground in 2024 and be ready by summer 2027. The out-of-town developer is currently in the process of site-plan approvals.

But the long-vacant lot was once a car dealership and is therefore designated as a Brownfield lot. The city is looking to provide $62,000 in Brownfield Rehabilitation grant money to ensure the site is safe for development.

“Investors are looking all over the place to do what their dollars I think the city being aggressive really goes a long way to try and push along some of these projects to fruition,” said David Rompf, the project administrator for Passa Architects.

Council will also see an application from Dongshin Motech, a major EV battery casing manufacturer to supply parts for the NextStar Energy plant.

The plant is projected to create 200 jobs and if approved, the city’s economic revitalization program could provide $2.7 million in property tax incentives for the company’s $33 million investment.

“It is zero risk for the city, but it's us being a partner in helping realize those developments,” said Dilkens. “And of course, once the development is built, and the people are hired, and that operation starts paying property tax back to the city.”