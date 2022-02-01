'It couldn't be stopped': Seniors rebuilding after fire destroys Vancouver Island home

Two seniors are working to put their lives back together after their Merville, B.C. pioneer home was destroyed by an early morning fire on Jan. 14.

It was a blaze from which the Vancouver Island couple survived with just the clothes on their backs.

"I was in my nightgown and lost my slippers and stood in the yard in my nightgown and my bare feet and watched the house burn," said Martha Sullivan, who had gotten up to use the washroom around 5 a.m. and discovered flames devouring her home.

As the couple fled they were only able to grab a computer and a cellphone and ran into their snowy yard.

"It’s like there’s nothing you can do, it couldn’t be stopped," she told CTV News on Tuesday.

The pair were taken to hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation. That’s when it was discovered that her husband, Tony, received injuries during the fire.

"My dad had second and third degree burns on his shoulders and his head because, as you do in that circumstance, you’re probably not thinking," said the couple’s son, Liam Sullivan.

"He ran out and grabbed a bucket of water and went to go throw it on the fire and he realized that there was nothing he could do," said Liam.

The family didn’t have any fire insurance on the older home and now a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist the family with their situation.

"They need to do a clean up of the site which is going to be a fairly big task, and then they’re going to need to prep the site," said Liam.

"The plan is to hopefully find maybe a single-wide or something along that line for housing that they can transport and then put on that site," he said.

HOME BUILT BY HAND

Liam was one of four siblings who lived in the destroyed log home, which was built back in 1974 by his father.

"My dad built the log cabin back in 1974 with his bare hands," he said.

"He felled the trees and bought the property and built that home," he added. "They had the dream of being homesteaders when they moved from the U.S. in 1971."

Liam says the home was a popular spot for family to visit.

"My dad’s (from) a family of 11 and he’s the oldest, and his siblings would come and visit from the city to this this sort of magical country log cabin," he said.

"It was just another world for them and so those are some of the people who have stepped up and helped out through this whole process as well," said Liam.

Martha says she’s been overwhelmed so far with the kindness they’ve received since the fire occurred.

"We both got out and that’s the most important thing and we still have the memories," she said.

"Everyone’s been so kind, so generous, beyond belief, we’re both really touched and appreciative."

RECENT SNOWSTORMS

When the fire occurred, firefighters were unable to get quick access to the rural property because of thick snow in the lengthy driveway.

Martha wants to clarify any misconception that her neighbours hadn’t tried to assist them in trying to remove some of that snow.

"My neighbours tried to do it," she said.

"My neighbor, he’s older than us, he got stuck in the driveway. The other neighbor had to pull him out with his 4x4 tractor and he got stuck too," she said. "There was a lot of snow. We’d been there for years and maybe once before we’d had (that) much snow."

As they now struggle to try to replace identifications – such as driver’s licenses and passports that were lost in the fire – Martha encourages others to photocopy their important papers and store them away securely.

"Copy your ID’s, put them in safe places, because it’s just crazy to try to get them again," she said.

"It’s like a Catch-22, you need government issue photo ID to get other government issue photo ID to get the first government issue photo ID."