'It definitely sets a great path forward': Tentative deal reached between government and CBSA workers

The union representing Canadian border agents says the bargaining team was happy with the tentative deal reached with the government on Friday.

Public Service Alliance of Canada's Customs and Immigration Union National President Chris Aylward credits the job action taken all day Friday for securing the tentative deal.

“Our members are back to performing their normal duties. Our members at CBSA are very dedicated, very professional and they’ll make sure that any backlogs are cleared up as quickly as possible.”

The work-to-rule actions across the country caused delays at many border locations including the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor-Detroit with reports of long traffic back-ups Friday morning.

The government’s border wait times website said there was a 45-minute delay heading into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge, but no delay at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. By Friday afternoon truckers were reporting a 3.5 hour wait at the Ambassador Bridge.

The four-year tentative agreement reached after 36 hours of negotiations offers CBSA workers an average wage increase of more than two per cent a year. The agreement also includes better protection against "excessive discipline" in the workplace, a national committee to address "workplace culture problems," and paid meal allowances for uniformed members.

Aylward says the tentative deal still needs to be ratified in the coming weeks but notes the agreement received unanimous support from the bargaining committee.

“Did we get everything we wanted? Of course not. That’s the way negations work.” Aylward explains, “But it definitely sets a great path forward for us leading up to next June.”

Aylward says PSAC continues to be at the bargaining table for roughly 110,000 public sector workers who will need a contract in June, adding they’ve put the Canadian government and Treasury Board on notice.

“That if the disrespectful conditions in the workplace continue when this contract expires next June, you’re going to see something very similar actions taken by our members possibly leading up to a strike position,” he says.

The tentative deal comes just days before the Canada Border Services Agency is to begin easing COVID-19 travel restrictions on fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

“I don’t expect anything like you seen yesterday come Monday when fully vaccinated Americans are coming across the border,” Aylward says.

- With files from ctvnews.ca