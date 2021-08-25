'It does change your life': Alberta service dog program celebrates first graduates

A new service dog program for Veterans and First Responders is now fully operational in Alberta.

Vancouver Island Compassion Dogs (VICD) is a division of B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs, and trains service dogs to help people with Operational Stress Injuries (OSI) and Post Traumatic Stress (PTSD).

VICD Service Dogs has had its first four graduates in the Edmonton-area, and is currently training four more.

"There is a great need in Alberta for Operational Stress Injuries and Post Traumatic Stress service dogs," said VICD Service Dogs Executive Director Mike Annan.

"Especially through this pandemic we've seen a need for mental health support double, I would say, and amplify itself, and there is no end to the need."

There are other service dog programs in the province that provide service dogs to first responders, but this program offers a 52-week healthy community living program.

That program gives clients twice-weekly training sessions over the course of a year with trainers and a mental health clinical practitioner.

Dave Marson is a former member of the Canadian Armed Forces where he served as a firefighter and ambulance driver. He says it took approximately three years to qualify for a service dog.

He has been with his dog Storm for a year after they graduated the program in May.

"Storm – believe it or not – was the most energetic, unruly, crazy, out of control dog in the beginning," said Marson, "who turned out to be the most wonderful service dog a person could ever have."

Marson says Storm knows what triggers him, wakes him up from nightmares and has given him the ability to leave his house.

"If I get excited or anything he will put his chin on my lap or get up on me and direct me to focus on him. It takes me out of that deep tunnel, that deep dark hole if you will, that causes all the anxiety."

He says now that he's been through the program he wants to raise awareness to how life changing it was, and the need for it in the province.

"There's a great need and I would like to do my part, Storm and I, to help raise more funds to get more dogs to the people who deserve and need these dogs. It does change your life," said Marson.

The veteran says without Storm, he wouldn't be alive today.

"He’s provided a good life for me," said Marson.

"I feel very fortunate to be a part of a successful journey through our program and seeing the light at the end with these folks who deserve the support," said Annan.

He says the program is currently trying to keep up with demand, with the hopes of being able to expand and serve more frontline workers in the coming years.

To qualify for the service dogs and program through VICD, applicants must have psychological injuries and trauma-related injuries caused by their work as a Veteran or First Responder.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.