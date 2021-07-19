'It doesn't feel real': Family, friends mark 6 months since Port Moody woman's disappearance
Family and friends of Trina Hunt marked the six-month anniversary of the Port Moody woman's disappearance over the weekend, as they still search for answers in her death.
Hunt was reported missing on Jan. 18. Police said the 48-year-old’s husband reported coming home to find she was gone.
Hunt's sudden disappearance prompted a major search effort, but on May 1, investigators confirmed her body had been found in Hope. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, but no arrests have been made.
Those close to Hunt say the past six months have been a rollercoaster.
"It's a pretty terrible milestone to be at six months and to have no answers," said Stephanie Ibbott, Hunt's cousin-in-law.
"You have days where it's OK and you get through them and you have days where you just feel like there's so much pressure on your chest and you feel angry and hopeless and just devastated. It doesn't feel real still."
The family posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case and are once again asking anyone with information to reach out to police.
