'It doesn't make sense': Edmonton public school trustees oppose voucher funding in education

The Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) delivered a preemptive strike Tuesday against voucher-system education funding in Alberta.

The United Conservative Party has had vouchers on its wish list since party members approved a resolution favourable of them at their 2019 annual general meeting, but the government has yet to act on that.

The changes would "provide for equal per-student funding regardless of their school choice, free from caveats or conditions," the resolution states.

But several EPSB trustees believe vouchers would favour private and charter schools, which they argue already receive enough public funds.

"A voucher system entrenches the idea that education is a business and students and their parents are consumers," said EPSB trustee Julie Kusiek.

"Really it doesn't make sense because we know different students have different learning needs and that needs to be funded appropriately."

Trustees voted unanimously to oppose a voucher system and to encourage the Alberta Schools Board Association (ASBA) to do the same. That organization will meet in Edmonton on Nov. 20-22.

"A voucher system will not only erode public education but will, in fact, lead to poor outcomes for all students," said trustee Nathan Ip, who is also running for the NDP in Edmonton-Southwest.

"We need to continue to do everything we can to ensure that public dollars go to public education and that we ensure that all students have equal opportunities for excellent education, and that doesn't happen under a voucher system," trustee Jan Sawyer said.

At a UCP leadership forum hosted by Parents for Choice in Education on Aug. 6, now-Premier Danielle Smith expressed support for making changes to education funding, including moving in "baby steps" toward a voucher system.

"Our members have talked about wanting us to move to more of a voucher system being pioneered in Arizona," Smith said.

"The way they do it is they give $7,000 per student and it's universal so the child can go to the school of their choice. It's still $4,000 less than what is in the public school system, so it's an interesting model for us to have a look at."

She also mentioned homeschool funding and doubling the per student from the current $850, although she didn't specifically commit to that.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Smith's office and the education ministry in an effort to clarify the government's position on this story.