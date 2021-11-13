'It feels amazing': Miller Marauders claim Sask. high school football championship

Regina's Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School (MCCHS) Marauders captured the 6A Provincial High School Football Championship Saturday afternoon, defeating the Holy Cross Crusaders 28-24 at Saskatoon Minor Football field.

The Marauders took a commanding 21-0 lead in the first half but the Crusaders stormed back, tying the game 21-21 heading into the half.

The Marauders opened up the third quarter with a touchdown to take a 28-21 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders added a field, but came up short in the end. The Marauders took the provincial title home with a final score of 28-24.

“We always thought that maybe we would have a run at the provincial championship but now that it has finally come and we have actually accomplished it, it feels amazing,” said MCCHS Marauders running back Marshall Erichsen.

“It’s good because Saskatchewan is easily the best province in Canada for football and to be top team means a lot,” said MCCHS Marauders linebacker Ryan Makowsky

Last year there was no championship awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this year all the more special.

“The whole COVID quarantine I was just thinking my grade 12 year we’re going to have to, we’re probably going to be a pretty good team and I just envisioned a city and provincial final the whole time," said Makowsky.

“I was praying for this season,” said Erichsen. “I knew I had at least a chance at this season so that made me work super hard when I couldn’t play football last year and that just made me and all my teammates work together, and it just made us all better.”

This is the Marauders' second provincial championship since 2018.