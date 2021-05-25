'It feels awesome,' ages 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at two mass clinics

Twelve-year-old Kyla Ross led the charge on Tuesday by becoming one of the first in her age group to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I went in, I went through a lot of processes and then I finally got the vaccine.”

The Middlesex-London region, along with the province, expanded vaccine eligibility to youth ages 12-17 years old on Sunday.

Kyla received her first dose at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre in south London on Tuesday morning.

It is one of two sites administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to that age group, with the other site located at the North London Optimist Community Centre.

“It feels awesome because there is more freedom and after I get my second I'll be closer to hanging with my friends more.”

Her dad Fred Ross said it felt ‘awesome’ to see his daughter get vaccinated.

“We got lucky, we got lucky with one spot…she was willing to (get the vaccine) knowing it gets us closer to the end of this.”

Sixteen-year-old Charlie Smith was next in line at the city’s newest vaccination site.

“I just came here to get my vaccine, I think it was the first day I could come…I got a few buddies that got theirs and I know some that are lined up to get them.”

In a media briefing on Tuesday, the medical officer of health for Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) said that approximately 8,000 to 10,000 children successfully booked a COVID-19 vaccine appointment over the long weekend.

To encourage more youth to get involved, Dr. Chris Mackie says the health unit is working with the school boards to get the message out there.

“We’re also working on things like stickers and selfie booths, those are some of the things we know young people can get really excited about and so those will be in place in the coming days.”

In order to be eligible, kids must be 12 or older on the day of their vaccination.

Mayor Ed Holder, for the City of London, encouraged everyone to book their appointment if eligible, on Tuesday afternoon.

“If you’ve had a shot, talk to your family, friends and your coworkers about why this is important, and how truly easy it is.”

To book your vaccine click here or call 226-289-3560.

Mackie says the appointments are booking up fast and they are currently available about four weeks from now.