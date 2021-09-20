'It feels awesome': Vidal re-elected to Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River

Four Conservative candidates have been re-elected in northern Saskatchewan.

Gary Vidal defeated former Saskatchewan NDP MLA Buckley Belanger, who was running for the federal Liberals, to win Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River for the Conservatives.

“This is a riding with a very interesting history. There's never any sure things and there’s always great candidates from all of the parties. So it feels awesome for the people to place their confidence in me again tonight,” Vidal told CTV News.

This will be Vidal’s second term. The former mayor of Meadow Lake says he’ll advocate for helping northern residents cope with the high cost of living in the north.

Vidal was projected to win with about 50 per cent of the vote as of late Monday evening – up eight points over 2019.

Belanger took 26 per cent while the NDP’s Harmonie King came in at 16.5.

People’s Party of Canada candidate Dezirae Reddekopp won 5.1 per cent, Independent candidate Stephen King took 1.2 per cent and Green candidate Nasser Chalifoux won one per cent.

Since 1996, the riding’s citizens have elected four Conservatives, two Liberals and two NDP.

In other northern Saskatchewan results, Randy Hoback was re-elected in Prince Albert; Kelly Block won Carlton Trail—Eagle Creek; and Rosemarie Falk took Battlefords—Lloydminster.

With files from Lisa Risom