'It feels fantastic': Thornhill man makes vacation plans with big lottery win

Lottery winner Rolando Dela Rosa holds a cheque for $53,081 (Supplied by Lotto 6/49)

A Thornhill man is planning on taking a vacation and paying some bills after picking up a Lotto 6/49 win.

Rolando Dela Rosa won $53,081 after winning the second prize in the April draw.

"It feels fantastic," Dela Rosa said.

The 66-year-old purchased the winning ticket at Kitchen Food Fair on Dufferin Street in Thornhill. 

