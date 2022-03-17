'It feels good to win': Collingwood, Ont. resident hits the jackpot
A Collingwood, Ont. resident counts his lucky stars after hitting big in the lottery.
James Lane, 58, won $250,000 in a game of Instant Money Bag Multiplier – the top prize.
"I saw I won $250,000 right away and thought, 'Oh, cool,'" Lane said. "I shared the news with my family. They're so happy for me."
Lane said he's played the lottery for years and is happy it finally paid off.
"I love all the games. This ticket was a random pick," Lane said. "It feels good to win after playing for all these years."
Lane said he plans on paying some bills with the money and invest.
Meanwhile, three women in York Region matched six of seven Encore numbers in the Sept. 17, 2021 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
Debbie Hemans-Domize of Richmond Hill, along with Paula Blaithwaite and Zeenat Ladha of Newmarket, were the winners.
"When I saw all the zeroes, I freaked out and started shaking," Hemans-Domize said. "Paula didn't believe it at first. Zeenat was so grateful. I spent a full week in shock. I kept looking at the ticket in disbelief."
The group of retail workers purchased tickets together for the past couple of years.
-
AHS wants the public to help develop the future of emergency careAlberta Health Services says it wants to hear from you about how it can improve a number of the issues facing the province's emergency care services.
-
Woman treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Ottawa's east endEmergency crews responded to a crash on North River Road at Donald Street at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
-
Commission seeks input on potential changes to B.C. electoral boundariesA series of public meetings on Vancouver Island next week will help British Columbia electoral officers determine if and where to redraw the province's electoral ridings.
-
TDSB dropping mask mandate after Ontario government declines request for extensionThe Toronto District School Board is moving ahead with lifting the masking mandate at its schools next week after the province declined its request for additional time to remove COVID-19 measures.
-
Sex offender who left Vancouver hospital wanted Canada-widePolice are searching for a convicted sex offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after leaving a Vancouver hospital in violation of a court order.
-
Sault MP asks city to be ready to host Ukrainian refugeesSault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan is asking the city to prepare to host Ukrainian refugees fleeing that country's war with Russia. This comes as local churches prepare for a walk for Ukraine this weekend.
-
'An accelerated pace': Deaths related to homelessness increasing in Regina, local volunteer group saysA group representing volunteers who helped with Regina’s homeless encampment during the fall said it is dealing with an increase in deaths since the camp was dismantled.
-
Alberta's Rocky Mountain Eagle Research Foundation reaches milestone in annual eagle countDozens of volunteers spend their spring and fall in Kananaskis Country peering through binoculars and other telescopic lenses, searching the sky for migrating eagles.
-
'It is a guessing game if we go or not': Algonquin College students await news on looming strikeAs bargaining resumed between the union representing faculty and Ontario's colleges, students at Algonquin College waited for word on whether there will be classes on Friday.