'It feels good to win': Collingwood, Ont. resident hits the jackpot

A Collingwood, Ont. resident counts his lucky stars after hitting big in the lottery.

James Lane, 58, won $250,000 in a game of Instant Money Bag Multiplier – the top prize.

"I saw I won $250,000 right away and thought, 'Oh, cool,'" Lane said. "I shared the news with my family. They're so happy for me."

Lane said he's played the lottery for years and is happy it finally paid off.

"I love all the games. This ticket was a random pick," Lane said. "It feels good to win after playing for all these years."

Lane said he plans on paying some bills with the money and invest.

Meanwhile, three women in York Region matched six of seven Encore numbers in the Sept. 17, 2021 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

Debbie Hemans-Domize of Richmond Hill, along with Paula Blaithwaite and Zeenat Ladha of Newmarket, were the winners.

"When I saw all the zeroes, I freaked out and started shaking," Hemans-Domize said. "Paula didn't believe it at first. Zeenat was so grateful. I spent a full week in shock. I kept looking at the ticket in disbelief."

The group of retail workers purchased tickets together for the past couple of years.