'It feels so good': Alberta MP celebrates overturning of Roe v. Wade

A Member of Parliament from rural Alberta went live on Facebook Friday to celebrate a United States Supreme Court vote to end constitutional protections for abortion.

Friday's overturning of Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of American states.

Arnold Viersen, who represents Peace River-Westlock for the Conservative Party of Canada, titled his video "History in the making!"

"This is something that I know a lot of people have been praying for for a very long time, the overturn of Roe v. Wade," Viersen said.

"The pro-life movement in the United States has been working hard on this for generations and it feels so good to have a win."

The MP went on to call abortion in Canada the "greatest human rights tragedy of our time."

"Three-hundred babies die everyday in Canada and this is something that is a terrible human rights tragedy," he said.

"People are coerced into having abortions. There should be no forced abortions in this country."

"I am disturbed by Roe Vs Wade being overturned. While I recognize there are strongly held beliefs on this issue, reproductive rights in Canada are non-negotiable," CPC leadership candidate Jean Charest tweeted.

"I am disappointed by Roe Vs Wade being overturned. Canadians have strongly held beliefs on this issue, but reproductive rights in Canada will not be revisited by any government that I lead," candidate Patrick Brown tweeted.

Another Conservative MP and candidate for leader, Dr. Leslyn Lewis, tweeted promises to ban "sex-selective" and "coerced" abortions, while encouraging respectful debate on the issue.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the court decision "horrific" and he promised to "always stand up for (a woman's) right to choose."

Viersen said he would be "on guard" for Liberal legislation reaffirming the legality of abortion in Canada.

With files from The Associated Press