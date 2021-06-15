'It feels so surreal': Sooke man wins $100K from scratch and win ticket

A Sooke man has some plans in the works for him and his family after winning $100,000 from a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket.

Sooke resident Colin Davidson says at first, he didn't believe he'd won the prize.

"I remember scratching this ticket…and I remember feeling like it wasn’t true," Davidson told the BC Lottery Corporation.

"I had to look at the back of the ticket to make sure that I wasn’t fooling myself…it feels so surreal!”

Davidson bought his winning ticket at the Pharmasave on West Coast Road. After he won, he got staff at the Pharmasave to double check the ticket.

"I asked them to look to make sure it was real and get a new set of eyes to look it over," he said. "When we realized we won, we did a happy dance. It was quite an enjoyable afternoon."

Davidson says he plans to use his winnings on home renovations, and for his daughter's education.