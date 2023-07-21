'It feels so unreal': Windsor woman wins $675,000 with Instant Cash For Life
A 60-year-old Windsor woman chose the lump sum payment option after winning Instant Cash For Life.
Christina Edwards won $1,000 a week for life with the scratch ticket and opted for the lump sum payment of $675,000.
Edwards said she has been playing the lottery for many years. She enjoys playing Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 when the jackpots are high, and especially likes instant tickets.
“Cash For Life is my favourite,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.
It was a regular day when Christina played her ticket and uncovered her big win.
“I scanned it twice on the OLG App to be sure it was real,” she said. “It was very exciting!”
Christina then shared the news with her family.
“They were all thrilled for me,” she said
With her windfall, she plans to manage her finances and complete some home renovations.
“Winning is amazing – it feels so unreal,” she said.
The winning ticket was purchased at South Windsor Convenience on Dominion Boulevard in Windsor.
