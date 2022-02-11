'It feels unbelievable': Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony returns to the live stage

Centre in the Square has been a quiet spot lately, but as restrictions lift, it’s time to let the music play and the performers shine.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony will return to the stage on Friday night, playing in front of a live audience for the first time since March 2020.

“It feels unbelievable, I mean it’s almost two years,” principal timpanist Ron Brown said.

The group has been performing virtually and practicing separately for most of the pandemic.

KW Symphony music director Andrei Feher said the feeling of playing in front of real people is what the musicians have been craving.

“Someone asked me, ‘do you feel more nervous having all those people applauding?’ And actually no. It’s just giving you energy and giving you fuel and giving you everything you need to actually perform,” Feher said.

First violin Anna Luhowy is one of 50 musicians who will grace the stage. She said she’s trying not to get too excited for this moment she’s been waiting a long time for.

“I am anticipating the reaction ahead of time. That’s why I have to detach a little bit, otherwise I won’t be able to see the music through tears.”

This weekend, 500 seats will be filled each night. Capacity will increase to 50 per cent for future performances, as per provincial guidelines.

Guests will need to wear a mask at all times and the concession stands will not be open.

Musicians will also be wearing masks.

“All the string players are wearing masks,” Luhowy said. “The wind and brass obviously cannot wear them while they’re playing but they have to wear them when they’re not actually with an instrument up to their embrasure.”

The show is sure to be a classical treat for the ears. Friday and Saturday will feature Emperor Concerto by Beethoven as well as a chamber symphony by German composer, Schreker, very close to the heart of veteran symphony members.

“What’s interesting about this piece is we recorded it with the Canadian Chamber ensemble in 1981,” Brown said. “And we’re playing it again tonight.”

Described as a rich, late romantic piece, Brown says it still has a “lush sound” performed by a chamber orchestra, which is a smaller group.

Feher is most excited for the feeling that life is returning to normal.

“Feeling people coming in to the hall, as musicians are warming up on the stage, so they can see people coming in. They can see there’s excitement. All that stuff is coming back.”

The full schedule for the KW Symphony season can be found here.