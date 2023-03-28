'It feels wonderful': Northern Alta. woman buying van, pontoon boat after $1M lotto win

Juanita Reber thought she won $1,000, until she took a closer look at the email her husband was showing her.

"I came into the room and sat down beside him," the Bezanson, Alta. resident said.

"He turned the screen towards me and said, 'what do you see?'"

She initially saw three zeros on the email from PlayAlberta and LOTTO 6/49.

"He said, 'Look again, I think it's $1 million. I was shocked and didn't believe it at first," Reber recalled.

Turns out, she won the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball draw on Feb. 25 by matching the winning number of 23527733-01.

Reber said she plans to pay some bills, give her son a new van and buy a pontoon boat so her husband can go fishing.

"It feels wonderful!" she said.

Bezanson is a hamlet located about 30 kilometres east of Grande Prairie.