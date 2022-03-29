'It felt dehumanizing': NDP health critic shares negative ER experience

Saskatchewan’s NDP health critic Vicki Mowat is calling for government action to deal with overcrowded emergency rooms after a firsthand experience as a patient herself.

“I was having some sharp pains in my abdomen that hadn’t ceased so I went to the Emergency Room at Regina Pasqua [Hospital],” Mowat said.

Mowat said she spent four hours waiting to be seen by a doctor and another five waiting for an ultrasound.

“It felt dehumanizing to be in a hallway for hours.”

Mowat said she witnessed staff run off their feet.

“One of the doctors apologized to me and said 'I’m sorry that our health care system is a mess.'”

Aislinn Mason, who is waiting for urgent cancer surgery, said backlogs are forcing her to be transferred away from home.“The backlog on our healthcare system is crazy. We’re looking at waiting three to six months so I’m being transferred out for surgery. I had to quit school. I was in school for welding, I had to quit my job and I’ve got three kids, so my income is very low.”

Local businesses are coming forward with donations to cover her travel expenses for the Edmonton surgery.

“We just started the fundraiser to try to raise money to help me I guess with the financial burden of that. It just really sucks that our health care system is out of control right now,” Mason said.

The provincial government said planned urgent care centres for Regina and Saskatoon along with additional funding for surgeries will take some of the pressure off the healthcare system.