'It felt like a dream': Sask. Backstreet Boys super fan attends concert of a lifetime

A long-time Backstreet Boys fan was surprised with tickets to Saturday’s show at the SaskTel Centre.

“The show was awesome,” said Jen Siemens.

Siemens said she has been a fan ever since she was a little girl and says the boy band inspires her. Her favourite member is Nick Carter.

Siemens lives as a resident of the Sherebrooke Community Centre. The staff there surprised her with two tickets to the show back in April.

“It was like a breath a fresh air, it was just awesome,” she said. “It felt like a dream.”

Saturday night was the first time Siemens saw the band in concert. She took a Sherbrooke Community staff member as her guest.

“It was a big community effort to surprise Jen,” said communications leader for the Sherbrooke Community Centre, Eric Anderson.

“Everyone at Sherbrooke knows Jen is the biggest Backstreet Boys fan on planet earth,” he said.

The surprise had many people involved, including Jen’s own mother. Anderson and other staff members pretended they fell short getting her tickets as part of the elaborate ruse.

Anderson would join a Backstreet Boys fan club, the Backstreet Army, to eventfully nag the seats for Saturday's show.

The centre put on their own kind of concert back in April, much to the surprise and delight of Siemen’s.

“It was just the best moment,” Anderson said, recalling the event.

The Backstreet Boys are set to play next in Winnipeg on Monday as part of their DNA World Tour.