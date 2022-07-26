'It felt unreal': Kincardine, Ont. man $100,000 richer after Lotto Max win

A man from Kincardine, Ont. has 100,000 reasons to smile, following a June Lotto Max win.

According to a press release issued by OLG on Tuesday, Kirk Rutledge of Kincardine, Ont. matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in a June 14 Lotto Max draw, winning $100,000.

The 65-year-old father of three and grandfather of one said this is his first big win. While picking up his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Rutledge said at first, he didn’t believe what was happening.

“My wife scanned my ticket on the OLG App early one morning. I was half asleep, so it felt unreal,” he said.

So what is Rutledge going to do with his winnings?

“I’m going to pay some bills for now,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canco on Bluewater Highway in Grand Bend, Ont.