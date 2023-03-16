'It finally happened': Saskatoon couple win $219,000 in Lotto Max

A Saskatoon couple has won $219,095 in a recent Lotto Max draw.

Wayne and Kathleen MacLeod purchased the ticket just hours before the draw on February 28, but it wasn’t until the next morning that they realized they won, according to a Sask. Lotteries news release.

“I was very surprised to see it,” Kathleen said after she scanned the tickets on the Lotto Spot app. She showed Wayne, who was not convinced.

“I’ll believe it when we take it in,” he said according to the release.

The couple said they were still in shock when they picked up their prize.

“I always told Wayne our turn would come and now it’s our turn,” Kathleen said. “It finally happened.”