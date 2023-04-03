'It gives folks something soothing': Edmonton airport relaunching its music program

YEG Edmonton International Airport is bringing back its live music program after a hiatus during the pandemic.

The program previously operated with 40 volunteer musicians rotating through a schedule.

Airport officials say they've spoken to the community and other airports about how they operate their music programs, and will be relaunching theirs with 20 paid musicians.

"They’ll be paid $220 for a two hour session, and that will be scheduled over the course of a month," said Steve Meybee of Edmonton Airports.

"We have several stages through the airport in key locations."

With the program just relaunching, the airport is still looking to fill musician positions. You can visit the airport website to apply.

Maybee says they're looking for fairly mainstream acts, but they're keeping an open mind.

"We won't say no to anything if it’s the right music."

He added airport employees and passengers are looking forward to hearing music in the terminal again.

"Music is a sense of community, and it’s also great for the airport. It gives folks something soothing. It’s similar to our pet therapy program. Music is just comforting, and it’s enjoyable as you’re waiting for your aircraft."

"Just getting that sense of normalcy again, and having those opportunities within the terminal is so important for us."

The airport also relaunched its pet therapy program in February.