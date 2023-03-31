'It gives us a bit of freedom': Wiarton, Ont. man celebrating $100K Encore win
A grandfather from Wiarton has 100,000 reasons to smile after winning $100,000 in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.
According to a release from OLG, Donald Standen of Wiarton matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the March 1 Lotto 6/49 draw, winning $100,000.
The father of two and grandfather said he always plays Encore, but when he checked his ticket and called his wife to tell her the good news, she at first didn’t believe him.
“I decided to stop for gas on my way home from Guelph when I checked my ticket. I was very surprised," he said. "I called my wife to tell her about the win and she didn't believe me at first!"
So what does Donald plan to do with his winnings? He’s thinking about purchasing a boat, but will tuck the money away for now.
"I'm happy. We will be able to do things we've been holding back on," he said. "It gives us a bit of freedom."
The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Main Street in Sauble Beach.
